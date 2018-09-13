THREE GALWAY MINORS MAKE ELECTRIC IRELAND MINOR FOOTBALL TEAM OF THE YEAR

Galway Minors, Tony Gill and Matthew Cooley of Corofin GAA Club and Conor Raftery of Northern Gaels GAA Club, made an impression during the 2018 Electric Ireland GAA Minor Football Championship as the players have been selected as part of the Electric Ireland Minor Football Team of the Year.

The Football Team of the Year will be awarded at the second annual Electric Ireland GAA Minor Star Awards, set to take place at Croke Park on 29 September. In line with Electric Ireland’s ‘This is Major’ campaign, the Minor Star Awards create a major moment for Minor players, showcasing the outstanding achievements of individual performers throughout the Championship season. The awards recognise the effort of not only the Minor players, but those who support them day in and day out, from their coaches to their parents, teachers and clubs – all who have played a significant role in getting them to where they are today.

The 2018 Football Team of the Year was carefully selected by Electric Ireland panellists, including All-Star winning former Cork footballer, Daniel Goulding and All-Star winning former Tyrone captain, Sean Cavanagh.

Throughout the Championship, Electric Ireland hosted a ‘Player of the Week’ initiative on Facebook where nominated players joined a shortlist of names, along with Man of the Match winners, from which the judges made their selections for Team of the Year. The panel will also choose an overall Football Player of the Year, which will be announced at the Minor Star Awards.

Electric Ireland GAA Minor Star Football Team of the Year

John Ball – Kildare, (Clane) Ronan Grimes – Monaghan, (Killanny) Owen Fitzgerald – Kerry, (Gneeveguilla) Tiarnan Woods – Derry, (Drumsurn) Colm Moriarty – Kerry, (Annascaul) Tony Gill – Galway, (Corofin) Mark Lavin – Dublin, (Lucan Sarsfields) Darragh Rahilly – Kerry, (Rathmore) Conor Raftery – Galway, (Northern Gaels) Paul Walsh – Kerry, (Brosna) Matthew Costello – Meath, (Dunshaughlin) Aaron Mulligan – Monaghan, (Latton) Luke Mitchell – Meath, (Dunshaughlin) Eoin Darcy – Wicklow, (Tinahely) Matthew Cooley – Galway, (Corofin)

Daniel Goulding, Electric Ireland Minor Star Awards Judge commented: Each footballer named on this year’s Team of the Year has proven themselves as a top player, experiencing the highs and lows of a tough Championship season through wins, losses, setbacks and success. Over the past several months, these players have shown dedication and perseverance in facing challenges both on and off the pitch. They are a talented group and I can’t wait to see what the future has in store for these Minor stars.”

Fans should stay tuned as next week they will find out the next group of players to join the rankings of Team of the Year when the Hurling Team of the Year is unveiled on Wednesday, 19th September by panellist, eight-time All-Ireland winning Kilkenny hurler Michael Fennelly.

Electric Ireland’s ‘This is Major’ initiative is designed to empower young players and in 2018, the campaign looked to highlight Major Moments in Minor players playing careers. Check out Electric Ireland’s Major Moments video content, featuring the panel of GAA Legends discussing their own major moments at Minor level as well as creative content highlighting the importance of the pre-game ritual by visiting; www.youtube.com/user/ELECTRICIRELAND

Follow the Minors and be a part of the conversation on social using the hashtag, #GAAThisIsMajor or visit @ElectricIreland on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.