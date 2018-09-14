Three Connacht teams named for Interprovincial Series finales

The Connacht U19, Women and U18 Girls teams have all been named ahead of their respective final Interprovincial Series games tomorrow.
The U19s head to Thomond Park to face Munster (k/o 1.30pm), and there are six changes to their starting 15 as they look to end their campaign on a high.
Jerry Cahir comes back into the front row after missing out last week through injury, while elsewhere in the pack two more U18 Interpro winners Cathal Fleming and Oisin McCormack are drafted in. In the backline Tim Lambe is brought in at scrum-half, Robert Deacy returns at inside centre, and Diarmuid Kilcommins completes the changes on the wing.
The Connacht Women also go in search of their first interpro win of the season when they host Ulster at The Sportsground (k/o 2pm), and their management team have made three changes from the side that lost to Leinster last time out.
In the front row Ciara O’Connor is re-installed at hooker, Nicola Caldbeck is named in the second row with Denise Redmond moving to blindside flanker, and Hilary Griffin starts at out-half with Nicole Fowley moving from 10 to 12,
Meanwhile the U18 Girls are one win away from an historic Interprovincial double for the province at U18 level. With two wins from two so far, victory over Leinster at Barnhall RFC (k/o 2.45pm) would see them emulate the U18 Boys in sealing the Interprovincial title.
They’ve made three changes from the team that beat Munster last week – all of which are in the pack. Claudia McNicholas and Kayley Mannion are restored to the front row while Hannah Johnston comes in as openside flanker.
CONNACHT U19s v MUNSTER (SATURDAY 1.30PM @ THOMOND PARK)
1. Jerry Cahir – CC Roscrea
2. Billy McVann – Ballina RFC
3. Liam Winnett – Buccaneers RFC
4. Iarlaith Morrin Laheen – Galwegians RFC
5. Cathal Fleming – Monivea RFC
6. Donnacha Byrne – Sligo RFC
7. Oisin McCormack – Ballinasloe RFC
8. Joshua Dunne – Galwegians RFC
9. Tim Lambe – Creggs RFC
10. Dylan Prendergast (Capt)- Westport RFC
11. Conor O’Shaughnessy – Galwegians RFC
12. Robert Deacy – Oughterard RFC
13. Diarmuid Kilgallen – CC Roscrea
14. Diarmuid Kilcommins – Corinthians RFC
15. Oran McNulty – Galwegians RFC
16. Eoin De Buitléar – Corinthians RFC
17. Conal O’Griofa – Corinthians RFC
18. Harry O’Reilly – Buccaneers RFC
19. Fergus Galvin – Galwegians RFC
20. Hubert Costello – Corinthians RFC
21. Evan Kenny – Corinthians RFC
22. Cameron Watson – Old Wesley RFC
23. Saul O’Carroll -Buccaneers RFC
CONNACHT WOMEN V ULSTER (SATURDAY 2.30PM @ THE SPORTSGROUND)
1. Laura Feely (C) – Galwegians RFC
2. Ciara O’Connor – Galwegians RFC
3. Annmarie O’Hora – Castlebar RFC
4. Nicola Caldbeck – Tullow RFC
5. Amelie Roux – Galwegians RFC
6. Denise Redmond – Galwegians RFC
7. Edel McMahon – Galwegians RFC
8. Nichola Fryday – Galwegians RFC
9. Mary Healy – Galwegians RFC
10. Hilary Griffin – Tullow RFC
11. Orla Dixon – NUIG RFC
12. Nicole Fowley – Galwegians RFC
13. Catherine Martine – Suttonians RFC
14. Jill Draper – Tullamore RFC
15. Mairead Coyne – Galwegians RFC
16. Moya Griffin – Tullamore RFC
17. Elizabeth McNicholas – Tuam RFC
18. Julia Bauer – Suttonians RFC
19. Clodagh Dunne – Old Belvedere RFC
20. Tara Buggie – Galwegians RFC
21. Shannen Lane – Galwegians RFC
22. Ellen Taite – Mullingar RFC
23. Rachel Healy – Railway Union RFC
CONNACHT U18 GIRLS V LEINSTER (SATURDAY 2.45PM @ BARNHALL RFC)
1. Mary McLaughlin – Westport RFC
2. Claudia McNicholas – Ballinasloe RFC
3. Kayley Mannion – Westport RFC
4. Jordan Hopkins – Ballinasloe RFC
5. Grace Browne Moran – Westport RFC
6. Emily Gavin (Capt) – Ballinasloe RFC
7. Hannah Johnston – Sligo RFC
8. Lily Brady – Westport RFC
9. Aoibheann Reilly – Ballinasloe RFC
10. Meabh Deely – Ballinsloe RFC
11. Hannah Gullane – Ballinasloe RFC
12. Niamh Kenny – Ballinasloe RFC
13. Beibhinn Parsons – Ballinasloe RFC
14. Finola Collins – Ballina RFC
15. Aine Galvin – Ballinasloe RFC
16. Macy McDermott – Westport RFC
17. Mia Fahy – Ballinasloe RFC
18. Sarah O’Rourke – Buccaneers RFC
19. Rachel Cox – Westport RFC
20. Rian Callaghan – Buccaneers RFC
21. Nina Mathastein – Westport RFC
22. Katie Hogan – Westport RFC
23. Ava Ryder – Westport RFC