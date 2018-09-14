Three Connacht teams named for Interprovincial Series finales

The Connacht U19, Women and U18 Girls teams have all been named ahead of their respective final Interprovincial Series games tomorrow.

The U19s head to Thomond Park to face Munster (k/o 1.30pm), and there are six changes to their starting 15 as they look to end their campaign on a high.

Jerry Cahir comes back into the front row after missing out last week through injury, while elsewhere in the pack two more U18 Interpro winners Cathal Fleming and Oisin McCormack are drafted in. In the backline Tim Lambe is brought in at scrum-half, Robert Deacy returns at inside centre, and Diarmuid Kilcommins completes the changes on the wing.

The Connacht Women also go in search of their first interpro win of the season when they host Ulster at The Sportsground (k/o 2pm), and their management team have made three changes from the side that lost to Leinster last time out.

In the front row Ciara O’Connor is re-installed at hooker, Nicola Caldbeck is named in the second row with Denise Redmond moving to blindside flanker, and Hilary Griffin starts at out-half with Nicole Fowley moving from 10 to 12,

Meanwhile the U18 Girls are one win away from an historic Interprovincial double for the province at U18 level. With two wins from two so far, victory over Leinster at Barnhall RFC (k/o 2.45pm) would see them emulate the U18 Boys in sealing the Interprovincial title.

They’ve made three changes from the team that beat Munster last week – all of which are in the pack. Claudia McNicholas and Kayley Mannion are restored to the front row while Hannah Johnston comes in as openside flanker.

CONNACHT U19s v MUNSTER (SATURDAY 1.30PM @ THOMOND PARK)

1. Jerry Cahir – CC Roscrea

2. Billy McVann – Ballina RFC

3. Liam Winnett – Buccaneers RFC

4. Iarlaith Morrin Laheen – Galwegians RFC

5. Cathal Fleming – Monivea RFC

6. Donnacha Byrne – Sligo RFC

7. Oisin McCormack – Ballinasloe RFC

8. Joshua Dunne – Galwegians RFC

9. Tim Lambe – Creggs RFC

10. Dylan Prendergast (Capt)- Westport RFC

11. Conor O’Shaughnessy – Galwegians RFC

12. Robert Deacy – Oughterard RFC

13. Diarmuid Kilgallen – CC Roscrea

14. Diarmuid Kilcommins – Corinthians RFC

15. Oran McNulty – Galwegians RFC

16. Eoin De Buitléar – Corinthians RFC

17. Conal O’Griofa – Corinthians RFC

18. Harry O’Reilly – Buccaneers RFC

19. Fergus Galvin – Galwegians RFC

20. Hubert Costello – Corinthians RFC

21. Evan Kenny – Corinthians RFC

22. Cameron Watson – Old Wesley RFC

23. Saul O’Carroll -Buccaneers RFC

CONNACHT WOMEN V ULSTER (SATURDAY 2.30PM @ THE SPORTSGROUND)

1. Laura Feely (C) – Galwegians RFC

2. Ciara O’Connor – Galwegians RFC

3. Annmarie O’Hora – Castlebar RFC

4. Nicola Caldbeck – Tullow RFC

5. Amelie Roux – Galwegians RFC

6. Denise Redmond – Galwegians RFC

7. Edel McMahon – Galwegians RFC

8. Nichola Fryday – Galwegians RFC

9. Mary Healy – Galwegians RFC

10. Hilary Griffin – Tullow RFC

11. Orla Dixon – NUIG RFC

12. Nicole Fowley – Galwegians RFC

13. Catherine Martine – Suttonians RFC

14. Jill Draper – Tullamore RFC

15. Mairead Coyne – Galwegians RFC

16. Moya Griffin – Tullamore RFC

17. Elizabeth McNicholas – Tuam RFC

18. Julia Bauer – Suttonians RFC

19. Clodagh Dunne – Old Belvedere RFC

20. Tara Buggie – Galwegians RFC

21. Shannen Lane – Galwegians RFC

22. Ellen Taite – Mullingar RFC

23. Rachel Healy – Railway Union RFC

CONNACHT U18 GIRLS V LEINSTER (SATURDAY 2.45PM @ BARNHALL RFC)



1. Mary McLaughlin – Westport RFC

2. Claudia McNicholas – Ballinasloe RFC

3. Kayley Mannion – Westport RFC

4. Jordan Hopkins – Ballinasloe RFC

5. Grace Browne Moran – Westport RFC

6. Emily Gavin (Capt) – Ballinasloe RFC

7. Hannah Johnston – Sligo RFC

8. Lily Brady – Westport RFC

9. Aoibheann Reilly – Ballinasloe RFC

10. Meabh Deely – Ballinsloe RFC

11. Hannah Gullane – Ballinasloe RFC

12. Niamh Kenny – Ballinasloe RFC

13. Beibhinn Parsons – Ballinasloe RFC

14. Finola Collins – Ballina RFC

15. Aine Galvin – Ballinasloe RFC

16. Macy McDermott – Westport RFC

17. Mia Fahy – Ballinasloe RFC

18. Sarah O’Rourke – Buccaneers RFC

19. Rachel Cox – Westport RFC

20. Rian Callaghan – Buccaneers RFC

21. Nina Mathastein – Westport RFC

22. Katie Hogan – Westport RFC

23. Ava Ryder – Westport RFC