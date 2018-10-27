Thousands to line city streets for Macnas Halloween parade

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Thousands of spectators are expected to line the city streets tomorrow (Sunday) for the Macnas Halloween parade.

The theme of this year’s spectacle is ‘Out of the wild sky’ – and is a celebration of the act of transformation.

The procession will set off from NUI Galway at 5.30pm – and will make its way over Salmon Weir Bridge, Eglington Street, Shop Street, and Dominick Street to conclude at Claddagh Quay.

Road closures will be in effect to facilitate the event and a number of bus services will be diverted, with some curtailed services.

Motorists attending matches at Pearse Stadium are advised to use the primary N6 and Seamus Quirke Road to access the events.