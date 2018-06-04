Thousands to attend major religious gathering in Esker

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A major religious gathering will get underway in Esker tomorrow. (Tuesday 5th June)

The annual Novena to Our Mother of Perpetual Help runs until Wednesday week, and is expected to attract thousands of visitors from across the west.

The Solemn Novena will this year mark the World Meeting of families ahead of the Pope’s visit to Ireland later this year.

There will be daily Masses in Esker at 8 and 10am, 4, 6, 8 and 10pm every day throughout the event.

There will be a special session with the anointing of the sick at 12 noon on Saturday, while children will be blesses after all sessions on Sunday the 10th.