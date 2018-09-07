15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Thousands of jobs on offer at tomorrow’s recruitment fair in the city

September 7, 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Thousands of jobs will be on offer this weekend at a major recruitment fair in the city.

Jobs Expo Galway will take place tomorrow at the Salthil Hotel, bringing a group of leading employers and experts to the venue.

Employers will include global companies such as Abbott, Ericsson and MetLife.

The jobs fair will also include free talks, seminars and career advice.

The free event will run from 10am tomorrow until 4pm at the Salthil Hotel.

