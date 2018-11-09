Thousands of homes without power in Tuam

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Thousands of homes are without power in Tuam this evening.

It’s after torrential rain and heavy winds swept across the county this afternoon.

While a rainfall warning remains in place for Galway until six this evening, the worst of the weather passed over the county this afternoon.

In the aftermath of high winds that peaked at up to 100 kilometres an hour, thousands of households in Tuam are now without power.

Since around 4 o’ clock, disruptions are affecting almost five thousand homes in the Tuam North area.

ESB crews are currently working to repair the major fault – and it’s estimated power will be restored to affected homes by around 8 this evening.