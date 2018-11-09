15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show (Repeat)

The Keith Finnegan Show (Repeat)

Thousands of homes without power in Tuam

By GBFM News
November 9, 2018

Time posted: 5:42 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Thousands of homes are without power in Tuam this evening.

It’s after torrential rain and heavy winds swept across the county this afternoon.

While a rainfall warning remains in place for Galway until six this evening, the worst of the weather passed over the county this afternoon.

In the aftermath of high winds that peaked at up to 100 kilometres an hour, thousands of households in Tuam are now without power.

Since around 4 o’ clock, disruptions are affecting almost five thousand homes in the Tuam North area.

ESB crews are currently working to repair the major fault – and it’s estimated power will be restored to affected homes by around 8 this evening.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Monday- Live from Armorica, Wolf & West Menswear, The Beauty Quarters and Ellie Lane Boutique
Galway TD grills minister in Dail over top ups for CLÁR funding
November 9, 2018
Galway TD grills minister in Dail over top ups for CLÁR funding
November 9, 2018
Coláiste Éinde wins Regional Public Speaking Competition
November 9, 2018
Test pumping commences in bid to find water source for Kilconnell

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
November 9, 2018
Sarsfields and Ardrahan Meet This Sunday In County Senior Camogie Final – The Managers
November 9, 2018
George McDonagh’s Greyhound Tips For The Weekend
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK