Sports Sunday

Sports Sunday

Thousands expected at Galway Cathedral for installation of Bishop Brendan Kelly

By GBFM News
February 11, 2018

Time posted: 12:08 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Thousands of people are expected at Galway Cathedral this afternoon for the installation of Brendan Kelly as Bishop of Galway.

Among them will be Bishop Kelly’s family and friends, representatives from church groups across the diocese and public representatives – including President Michael D. Higgins.

Bishop Kelly, a Derrybrien Native, will become the Bishop of Galway, Kilmacduagh and Kilfenora at a special mass at Galway Cathedral at 3pm.

A letter from Pope Francis will be read by Canon Michael McLoughlin at the opening of the ceremony – which will also involve Archbishop of Tuam Michael Neary and retired Bishop of Galway, Martin Drennan.

Following the ceremony, Bishop Kelly will proceed outside the Cathedral for an informal reception where he will meet members of the congregation.

Speaking to Galway Bay FM, Bishop Kelly says he hopes his legacy will be helping people to know Jesus in a new and dynamic way.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
