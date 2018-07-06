Thousands due to descend on Athenry for major agricultural event

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Minister of State for the Department of Agriculture, Andrew Doyle will attend a special sheep event in Athenry this weekend. (7/07)

‘Sheep 2018: Farm to Fork’ brings together interested parties in sheep production to discuss all aspects of the industry.

The event will put a special focus on Galway’s food heritage and features a food village celebrating Galway’s designation as European Region of Gastronomy 2018.

This year’s event will showcase a range of activities from butchery and cooking demonstrations to sheepdog training and sheep competitions.

Up to 15 thousand people are expected to attend the event, which takes place tomorrow Saturday (7/7) at the Teagasc grounds in Athenry from 10am.

