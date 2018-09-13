THIS IS NOT A DRILL- YOU COULD GET CAR INSURANCE FOR 50C

GO, GO, GO!

While driving can give us so much freedom and independence, there’s no denying that it does cost a fair bit.

Although the price is definitely worth it, we certainly wouldn’t be too upset if someone decided to take it off our hands.

That’s exactly what FBD Insurance are going to do for some lucky people and it doesn’t just stop with your car.

To celebrate their 50th birthday, they’re going to be giving away 50 car and home policies for just 50c.*

Basically, that means you could get your car and home insurance for less than box of chicken nuggets from McDonald’s.

Both existing and new customers are free to enter.

To be in with a chance of winning. you can head here.

*Eligibility is subject to normal underwriting and acceptance criteria. Maximum premium value of €2,000 for car and €750 for home policies applies. Entrants must be 18 years and over. Competition ends October 3rd. Competition terms and conditions apply.

FBD Insurance plc is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland.