Thirteen School Teams From County Galway Take Part In The Aldi Play Rugby Connaught Provincial Festival

218 children and 13 schools from County Galway line out for Aldi Play Rugby

Three teams from Athenry namely Lisheenkyle National School, Gaelscoil Riada, Monivea National School and two teams from the Scoil Éinde Boys National School last week took part in the Connaught Aldi Play Rugby Provincial festival held at Galway Corinthians RFC. Also participating were St Nicholas’ Primary School from Waterside, Brierhill National School from Castlegar, Lurga National School from Gort, Carrabane National School from Loughrea, St Vincent’s National School from Cul Arann, Crumlin National School from Tuam, Bushy Park from Galway and St Augustines National School from Clontuskert.

Lisheenkyle National School and Monivea National School from Athenry, and St Augustines National School from Clontuskert and Crumlin National School from Tuam will now progress to take part in the National Aldi Play Rugby Festival held at the Aviva Stadium in May.

Pictured are participants from the 13 schools of County Galway.

The 13 County Galway teams were among 1,115 schools nationwide to lineout for Aldi Play Rugby this year.

A national IRFU initiative for school children, Aldi Play Rugby is a supervised non-contact rugby programme for primary schools that provides suitable equipment, tools and training courses for teachers, coaches and parents. The overall objective of the programme is to encourage school children to get active, participate in regular exercise and to eat healthily.

Commenting, Giles Hurley, CEO, Aldi UK and Ireland, said, “I would like to say well-done to all the children that took part and proudly represented their schools in the Connaught Aldi Play Rugby provincial festival. The standard of play was extremely high and all games were played in the true spirit of rugby.”

“I am really looking forward to the National Festival at the Aviva Stadium in May and I wish all the teams taking part the best of luck. Aldi is delighted to partner with the IRFU to support an initiative such as Aldi Play Rugby which aims to encourage children to be physically active.”