Thirteen Galway people declared bankrupt so far this year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost 50 people in Galway have reached arrangements on debts or have been made bankrupt since the beginning of the year.

That’s according to a new report from the Insolvency Service of Ireland.

13 people in Galway have been declared bankrupt since January, with 30 others having reached Personal Insolvency Arrangements.

In the longer term, 112 Galway residents were declared bankrupt over the last four years while 182 people have reached arrangements such as debt settlements or debt relief in the same period.

Nationally, Galway has the 6th highest rate of personal insolvencies and bankruptcy, with Dublin, Cork and Kildare topping the list.