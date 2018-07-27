15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ronan Lardner

The Toughest Rivalry Episode 3 – The Clubs

By Sport GBFM
July 27, 2018

Time posted: 12:13 pm

The third episode of AIB’s new series, The Toughest Rivalry, is now live. The series follows renowned Premier League Manager Harry Redknapp and former Sampdoria, Juventus and Italy striker, manager and World Footballer of the Year in 1995, Gianluca Vialli as they take charge of two rival GAA clubs, with Redknapp pairing up with Castlehaven in Cork, and Vialli with Erin’s Isle in Dublin.

The two GAA teams faced off in an infamous 1998 AIB GAA All-Ireland Club Semi-Final, where Castlehaven were defeated by a last-minute questionable goal and the controversial ending left both teams with unfinished business.

Following last week’s episode where Vialli and Redknapp were welcomed into their respective clubs, this week the duo are taken through the infamous 1998 match.

Episode 3 is now available to view here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VyYVK2nNLOk

The series will culminate in an epic rematch, set to take place at the end of the summer with Vialli and Redknapp using their managerial expertise to improve and make a difference to their teams.

Over the next eight weeks AIB’s exclusive eight-part video series will reveal how Harry and Gianluca fared as they swapped their soccer managerial skills for those of a GAA manager.

AIB’s ‘The Toughest Rivalry’ will air each Friday on www.youtube.com/aib and AIB’s other social channels.

