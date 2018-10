Today on the show John Mulligan sat in for Keith Finnegan and spoke to Gary McMahon regarding the legality of Halloween Bonfires in the city. Will Fitzgerald was looking for volunteers for the Junior Film Fleadh. John Middleton spoke about the upcoming Headford Women’s health event. Gerry Murphy was in for the motoring slot, we had live music from the very tallented Ryan McMullen and much much more.

print