The Galway Bay FM Roadshows are Back!

By Sinead Kennedy
August 20, 2018

Time posted: 1:56 pm

The Galway Bay FM Summer Roadshows are back this week!    This is a great opportunity for communities to show their hero’s and warriors, the people who are at the heart of the community, the entrepreneurs, musical stars, entertainers, storytellers and sporting legends, a way to showcase your community on your station – Galway Bay Fm.

Tune in or drop by to one of  this year roadshow location: –

Tuesday 21st  Williamstown  in association with Williamstown Development Company Ltd.    

Wednesday 22nd  Carraroe in association with Nioclas P Ó Conchubhair Teo    

Thursday 23rd  Craughwell  in association with Craughwell Furniture and JCK Ktchens  

Friday 24th  Claregalway in association with the Claregalway Hotel

Monday 27th  Doughiska/Castlegar  in association with the Clayton Hotel    

If you think you would like to get involved when we are out in your community pop down and say hi or email ‘[email protected]’ to schedule an interview on the day.

