The Galway Bay FM Roadshows are Back!

The Galway Bay FM Summer Roadshows are back this week! This is a great opportunity for communities to show their hero’s and warriors, the people who are at the heart of the community, the entrepreneurs, musical stars, entertainers, storytellers and sporting legends, a way to showcase your community on your station – Galway Bay Fm.

Tune in or drop by to one of this year roadshow location: –

Tuesday 21st Williamstown in association with Williamstown Development Company Ltd.

Wednesday 22nd Carraroe in association with Nioclas P Ó Conchubhair Teo

Thursday 23rd Craughwell in association with Craughwell Furniture and JCK Ktchens

Friday 24th Claregalway in association with the Claregalway Hotel

Monday 27th Doughiska/Castlegar in association with the Clayton Hotel

If you think you would like to get involved when we are out in your community pop down and say hi or email ‘[email protected]’ to schedule an interview on the day.