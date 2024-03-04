Galway Bay FM

The Full-Time Whistle

Galway Bay FM’s John Mulligan looks back at the weekend’s sporting action including (Sunday, 3rd March 2024):

Galway senior footballers beat Monaghan in the National League;

The senior ladies get their first win this season against Meath;

Three Galway schools make All-Ireland PPS senior hurling finals;

Galway United are 3rd in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division after coming from behind to beat Waterford;

And Connacht deliver a bonus point win over Scarlets in United Rugby Championship;

All this and more.

