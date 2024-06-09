9 June 2024

‘The Full Time Whistle’ with Darren Kelly

Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly looks back on the Galway sporting weekend (Sunday, 9th June 2024).

Due to the 2024 Elections taking place, it was a longer show this week and among the highlights were:

Galway win the All-Ireland under-14 ladies football championship;

Mixed fortunes for Galway camogie teams in Pearse Stadium;

And defeat for both Galway United sides in their respective Premier Division fixtures;

All this and more.

‘The Full Time Whistle,’ sponsored by GetSetGo, broadcasts every Sunday evening from 7pm on Galway Bay FM.

