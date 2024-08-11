‘The Full-Time Whistle’ with Darren Kelly

Share story:

On this week’s edition of ‘The Full-Time Whistle’ (Sunday, 11th August 2024):

Galway beaten by Cork in the All-Ireland Senior Camogie Final;

County senior and intermediate club hurling championships get underway;

Connacht go down to Leinster in the opening round of the women’s rugby interprovincials;

Galway United men draw with St. Patrick’s Athletic, and the women beat Shamrock Rovers;

All this and more.

‘The Full-Time Whistle,’ sponsored by Getsetgo, broadcasts every Sunday evening from 7pm on Galway Bay FM.

Game Changing online car, home and travel insurance that’s faster, better and easier!