Galway Bay FM

11 August 2024

~1 minutes read

‘The Full-Time Whistle’ with Darren Kelly

Share story:
‘The Full-Time Whistle’ with Darren Kelly

On this week’s edition of ‘The Full-Time Whistle’ (Sunday, 11th August 2024):

Galway beaten by Cork in the All-Ireland Senior Camogie Final;

County senior and intermediate club hurling championships get underway;

Connacht go down to Leinster in the opening round of the women’s rugby interprovincials;

Galway United men draw with St. Patrick’s Athletic, and the women beat Shamrock Rovers;

All this and more.

‘The Full-Time Whistle,’ sponsored by Getsetgo, broadcasts every Sunday evening from 7pm on Galway Bay FM.

Game Changing online car, home and travel insurance that’s faster, better and easier!

Share story:

Starr’s Unfinished Business Brightens Galway Prospects

by Daragh Ó Conchúir Star, star, teach me how to shine, shine Teach me so I know what’s going on in your mind. ‘Cause I don’t understa...

Galway vs Cork (All-Ireland Senior Camogie Final Preview with Orla Cronin)

With just hours to go to the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Senior Camogie Final between Galway and Cork on Sunday (11th August 2024), we got the views from dow...

Senior Hurling Championship Group 3 - St. Thomas' v Killimordaly

Join us for the live online stream Senior Hurling Championship Group 3 – St. Thomas’ v Killimordaly. The action kicks off at 6.30pm Kenny Park...

Women’s Interpro Rugby - Connacht v Leinster

Join us for the live online stream of the Women’s Interpro Rugby – Connacht v Leinster. The action kicks off at 4:45pm in Energia Park, Dublin. Li...