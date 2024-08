The Full Time Whistle County Hurling Championships Round Up

Share story:

John Mulligan looks back at the second week of the Brooks County Senior and Senior B Hurling Championships and also at the Steeltech Sheds County Intermediate Hurling Championship with all the reports from the weekend.

The #fulltimewhistle is Sponsored by #Getsetgo Game Changing online car, home and travel insurance that’s faster, better and easier!