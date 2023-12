Full Time Whistle Dec 3rd

Listen back to our sports round-up show ‘The Full Time Whistle’, presented by John Mulligan and featuring reports and reaction to Kilkerrin Clonberne ladies’ win over Kilmacud Crokes, Sarsfields camogie win in their All-Ireland senior club semi-final, defeats for Corofin footballers, Shamrocks Camogie and Connacht Rugby, a great win for Kinvara U19 footballers, as well as local soccer and all the other main talking points of the weekend.