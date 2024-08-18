Galway Bay FM

18 August 2024

Full Time Whistle – County Senior and Intermediate Championship Special

Full Time Whistle – County Senior and Intermediate Championship Special

Tonight’s Full Time Whistle looks back at all the games in the County Senior and Intermediate Football Championship with all the reports and reaction from the weekend.

The programme also features Galway United Women’s win in the Avenir Sports All-Island Cup Final, Galway United’s defeat to Shelbourne in the FAI Cup and Connacht’s draw with Ulster in the Women’s Interprovincials.

