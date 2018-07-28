TG4 All-Ireland SFC/JFC results & CONFIRMED senior quarter-final pairings

Results:
TG4 All Ireland Senior Championship 2018
Saturday 28th July 2018
TG4 All Ireland Senior Championship – Group 4 – Round 3
Dublin 3-11 Mayo 1-8
TG4 All Ireland Senior Championship – Group 1 – Round 3
Donegal 1-13 Kerry 3-6
TG4 All Ireland Senior Championship – Group 3 – Round 3
Galway 6-17 Westmeath 1-6
TG4 All Ireland Senior Championship – Group 2 – Round 3
Cork 1-19 Armagh 1-7
TG4 All Ireland Junior Championship 2018
TG4 All Ireland Junior Championship – Round 2 Group A
Louth 6-24 Kilkenny 1-6
TG4 All Ireland Junior Championship – Round 2 Group B
Derry 0-8 v Limerick 0-7
TG4 All Ireland Senior Championship 2018 – Quarter-final Pairings
Dublin v Kerry
Galway v Mayo
Cork v Westmeath
Donegal v Armagh
Senior tables:
Group 1:
|County
|P
|W
|D
|L
|Pts
|Score diff
|Donegal
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|+4
|Kerry
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|+5
|Tipperary
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|-9
Group 2:
|County
|P
|W
|D
|L
|Pts
|Score diff
|Cork
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|+28
|Armagh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|-12
|Monaghan
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|-16
Group 3:
|County
|P
|W
|D
|L
|Pts
|Score diff
|Galway
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|+42
|Westmeath
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|-25
|Waterford
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|-17
Group 4:
|County
|P
|W
|D
|L
|Pts
|Score diff
|Dublin
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|+22
|Mayo
|2
|1
|0
|2
|3
|+7
|Cavan
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|-20