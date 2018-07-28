15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Saturday Night Fever

Saturday Night Fever

TG4 All-Ireland SFC/JFC results & CONFIRMED senior quarter-final pairings

By Sunday Sport
July 28, 2018

Time posted: 5:26 pm

Results:

TG4 All Ireland Senior Championship 2018

Saturday 28th July 2018

TG4 All Ireland Senior Championship – Group 4 – Round 3

Dublin 3-11 Mayo 1-8

 

TG4 All Ireland Senior Championship – Group 1 – Round 3

Donegal 1-13 Kerry 3-6

 

TG4 All Ireland Senior Championship – Group 3 – Round 3 

Galway 6-17 Westmeath 1-6

 

TG4 All Ireland Senior Championship – Group 2 – Round 3

Cork 1-19 Armagh 1-7

 

TG4 All Ireland Junior Championship 2018

 

TG4 All Ireland Junior Championship – Round 2 Group A

Louth 6-24 Kilkenny 1-6

 

TG4 All Ireland Junior Championship – Round 2 Group B

Derry 0-8 v Limerick 0-7

 

TG4 All Ireland Senior Championship 2018 – Quarter-final Pairings

 

Dublin v Kerry

Galway v Mayo

Cork v Westmeath

Donegal v Armagh

 

Senior tables:

 

 

Group 1:

County P W D L Pts Score diff
Donegal 2 2 0 0 6 +4
Kerry 2 1 0 1 3 +5
Tipperary 2 0 0 2 0 -9

 

Group 2:

County P W D L Pts Score diff
Cork 2 2 0 0 6 +28
Armagh 2 0 1 1 1 -12
Monaghan 2 0 1 1 1 -16

 

 

 

Group 3:

County P W D L Pts Score diff
Galway 2 2 0 0 6 +42
Westmeath 2 1 0 1 3 -25
Waterford 2 0 0 2 0 -17

Group 4:

County P W D L Pts Score diff
Dublin 2 2 0 0 6 +22
Mayo 2 1 0 2 3 +7
Cavan 2 0 0 2 0 -20
print
Sport
TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championsip Group 3 – Galway 6-17 Westmeath 1-6
Higher planning authority rules out proposed diner for Liosban
July 28, 2018
Leigh Roche To Miss Galway Festival
July 28, 2018
TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championsip Group 3 – Galway 6-17 Westmeath 1-6
July 28, 2018
All-Ireland Saturday Match Tracker

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

July 28, 2018
Higher planning authority rules out proposed diner for Liosban
July 28, 2018
Archbishop of Tuam to lead annual Croagh Patrick Pilgrimage

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline