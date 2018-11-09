15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Test pumping commences in bid to find water source for Kilconnell

By GBFM News
November 9, 2018

Time posted: 4:17 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Test pumping has commenced this week in a bid to find an alternative water supply source for the Kilconnell and Ballyboggan areas.

A boil water notice was issued for the area in mid June following the advice of the Health Service Executive, due to elevated levels of turbidity.

Irish Water says test pumping is taking place this week at an alternative existing borehole in the area.

If successful, it’s understood the borehole could be put into production within a few weeks.

Otherwise, a new borehole will be examined which the utility says would take a number of months.

Local Sinn Fein councillor Dermot Connolly says a possible solution is in sight. For more on this tune in to FYI [email protected]

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Green light for expansion of Seamount College in Kinvara
Coláiste Éinde wins Regional Public Speaking Competition
November 9, 2018
Galway TD grills minister in Dail over top ups for CLÁR funding
November 9, 2018
Thousands of homes without power in Tuam
November 9, 2018
Coláiste Éinde wins Regional Public Speaking Competition

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
November 9, 2018
Sarsfields and Ardrahan Meet This Sunday In County Senior Camogie Final – The Managers
November 9, 2018
George McDonagh’s Greyhound Tips For The Weekend
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK