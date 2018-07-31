Tenders sought for refurbishment works at UHG mortuary

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Tenders are being sought for refurbishment and alterations at the mortuary in UHG.

Works include the demolition of element of a single storey mortuary and laboratory in phases.

The project also involves the construction of a single storey extension and rooftop plant enclosure to serve the existing post mortem laboratory area.

Interested contractors are advised the works will be carried out on an active busy acute hospital campus.

All bids are to be submitted by the end of August.