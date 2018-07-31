15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Alan Murphy

Alan Murphy

Tenders sought for refurbishment works at UHG mortuary

By GBFM News
July 31, 2018

Time posted: 12:42 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Tenders are being sought for refurbishment and alterations at the mortuary in UHG.

Works include the demolition of element of a single storey mortuary and laboratory in phases.

The project also involves the construction of a single storey extension and rooftop plant enclosure to serve the existing post mortem laboratory area.

Interested contractors are advised the works will be carried out on an active busy acute hospital campus.

All bids are to be submitted by the end of August.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Win Saturday Race Tickets with Galway Shopping Centre on The Ronan Lardner Show
Fianna Fail TD says Eamon O Cuiv must run as Independent in presidential race
July 31, 2018
Fianna Fail TD says Eamon O Cuiv must run as Independent in presidential race
July 31, 2018
COPE Galway makes pre-budget submission to Government with call to increase social housing
July 31, 2018
Contractors sought for new building for Tuam Special School

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
July 31, 2018
Galwegians Womens All-Ireland League Fixtures Confirmed
July 31, 2018
Corinthians and Galwegians All-Ireland League Fixtures Announced For The New Season
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK