Tender to be published shortly for new Clarin College building

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans are progressing for a new post-primary school building for Clarin College in Athenry.

Galway East T.D and Junior Minister, Ciaran Cannon says that the Department of Education has confirmed that the project is due to go to tender shortly.

He says construction is then expected to begin in the autumn with a completion date late next year.

The new facility will include a two-classroom Special Needs Unit, sports hall, classroom, general purpose hall and student and teacher facilities.

There will also be 90 car parking spaces, ball courts and a new pedestrian/cycle path along the R348.

Minister Cannon will be speaking about the plans on FYI Galway from 5 …