Ten thousand expected at Galway Cathedral for 2018 Novena

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over ten thousand people are expected to flock to Galway Cathedral over the coming week for the 2018 Galway Solemn Novena.

Now in its 36th year, this year’s event will focus on the importance of family and home.

Ten thousand attendees, hundreds of volunteers, several dozen hymns and a redemptorist team of twelve.

Just some of the numbers involved in the 2018 Galway Solemn Novena, the annual celebration of prayer and faith, which gets underway from tomorrow morning.

The primary theme of this year’s event is ‘family and home’ – exploring issues such as self discovery, the lost among us, the gift of friendship, the healing power of shared experience and the value of the family unit.

From tomorrow until Tuesday February 27th, week day mass times are at 7.45am, 11am, 1.10pm, 3.30pm, 7.30pm and 9pm.

On Sunday week, mass will be said at 9am, 10.30am, 12.30pm, 4.30pm, 6.30pm and 8pm – and children will be blessed at all sessions.

Anointing of the sick will also take place during mass on Saturday at 11am.

Meanwhile, candle light meditation sessions will also take place on Wednesday and Monday week, the 26th, at 10pm.