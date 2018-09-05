15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ten candidates to pitch to Galway City Council in bid for presidency

September 5, 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Ten candidates are to pitch their bid for the presidency to Galway City Councillors at a special meeting tomorrow.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at City Hall at 2pm tomorrow.

The speaking order has been compiled using a lottery system with journalist Gemma Doherty first to take to the podium.

She will be followed by Patrick Feeney, Peter Casey, James Smyth, Marie Goretti Moylan, Kevin Sharkey, Joan Freeman, Sean Gallagher, Sarah Louise Mulligan and John Groarke.

Potential candidates require at least four nominations from local authorities in order to enter the race.

