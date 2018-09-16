TEAM IRELAND’S RISING STARS NAMED FOR BUENOS AIRES YOUTH OLYMPIC GAMES

The Olympic Federation of Ireland today named a squad of 16 athletes from 9 sports, to compete at the Summer Youth Olympic Games in October in Buenos Aires. Competition runs from October 6 to October 18 featuring over 4,000 athletes and over 32 sports. This will be the first outing for Team Ireland since the unveiling of the new logo and name.
This will be the third edition of the Youth Olympic Games which are hosted every four years. The Games provide invaluable Olympic experience and competition for talented junior athletes aged 15 to 18 from over 200 countries around the world.
The event replicates many features of the Summer Olympic Games with a fully maintained Athletes’ Village. In recognition of the role the games play in the development of future athletes, the Youth Olympic Games also integrates a Culture and Education programme.
The team of 5 male athletes and 11 female athletes includes Nhat Nguyen (Badminton) and Mona McSharry (Swimming), recipients of Olympic Solidarity Scholarships which were awarded to assist with qualification and preparations for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
Wishing the team luck in their competition, President of the Olympic Federation of Ireland, Sarah Keane says, “Our team is made up of talented and committed athletes, who have worked hard to qualify for these Games, where they take on the world’s best in their fields. This will undoubtedly be a significant stepping stone for them in their sporting careers. As ever, none of this would be possible without the support of their families, coaches, NGBs, Sport Ireland High Performance Unit and Sport Ireland Institute.”
CEO Peter Sherrard outlines the role played by the Youth Olympic Games in the athlete’s career, “The Youth Olympic Games plays an important role in athlete development. Competing at the top level provides great experience to young athletes and being part of a multi-sport competition adds an extra element of learning for our next generation of talent.”
Today, the athletes and their families will take part in an Olympic team preparation day at the Sport Ireland Institute in partnership with their Sport Science and Medical team, and led by Chef de Mission for the Youth Olympic Games, Olympic Federation of Ireland’s Sports Director, Martin Burke. The team day will cover a wide range of topics including medical checks, anti-doping, integrity briefings, social media training, and team building exercises.
TEAM
Athletics
Miriam Daly (400m Hurdles), Sophie Meredith (Long Jump), Miranda Tcheutchoua (Hammer)
Badminton
Nhat Nguyen (Men’s Singles)
Boxing
Dean Clancy (Men’s Flyweight), Lauren Kelly (Middleweight), Dearbhla Rooney (Bantamweight)
Diving
Tanya Watson (10m Platform)
Karate
Sean McCarthy Crean (+68kg)
Golf
Lauren Crowley Walsh (Women’s Individual, Mixed Team), David Kitt (Men’s Individual, Mixed Team)
Gymnastics
Emma Slevin (Women’s Artistic Programme)
Swimming
Niamh Coyne (50, 100, 200 breaststroke), Mona McSharry (50, 100, 200 breaststroke, 50 freestyle), Robert Powell (50, 100 freestyle, 50 butterfly)
Tennis
Georgia Drummy (Women’s Singles)
The team departs for Buenos Aires on October 3 with Irish athletes in action on every day of the Games.
Team Ireland at the Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympic Games
Athlete Info
|Sport
|Name
|DOB
|From
|Club
|Athletics Women’s 400m Hurdles
|Miriam Daly
|26/2/2001
|Carrick-on-Suir
|Carrick-on-Suir AC
|Athletics Long Jump
|Sophie Meredith
|12/04/2001
|Newcastle West, Limerick
|St. Mary’s AC
|Athletics Women’s Hammer
|Miranda Tcheutchoua
|27/08/2001
|Lusk, Dublin (based in Canada)
|Lusk AC/Team Quebec
|Badminton
|Nhat Nguyen
|16/06/2000
|Dublin (originally Honoi, Vietnam)
|TV Refrath
|Boxing Men’s Flyweight
|Dean Clancy
|20/10/2000
|Ballinacarrow, Sligo
|Ballinacarrow Boxing Club
|Boxing Women’s Middleweight
|Lauren Kelly
|31/01/2000
|Dublin
|St. Brigid’s Edenderry
|Boxing Women’s Bantamweight
|Dearbhla Rooney
|31/12/2000
|Manorhamilton, Leitrim
|Sean McDermott Boxing Club
|Diving
|Tanya Watson
|24/12/2001
|Southampton
|Shamrock Diving Club
|Karate
|Sean McCarthy Crean
|08/09/2001
|Cork
|Cloghroe Karate Club
|Golf
|Lauren Crowley Walsh
|11/09/2000
|Dublin
|Castlewarden Golf Club
|Golf
|David Kitt
|02/02/2000
|Galway
|Athenry Golf Club
|Gymnastics
|Emma Slevin
|02/05/2003
|Galway
|Renmore Gymnastics Club
|Swimming (50,100,200 breaststroke)
|Niamh Coyne
|22/06/2001
|Dublin
|Tallaght Swim Team
|Swimming (50, 100, 200 breaststroke, 50 freestyle)
|Mona McSharry
|21/08/2000
|Sligo
|Marlin’s SC, Ballyshannon
|Swimming (50, 100 freestyle, 50 butterfly)
|Robert Powell
|28/01/2000
|Athlone
|Athlone Swimming Club
|Tennis
|Georgia Drummy
|18/04/2000
|Dublin
|Donnybrook LTC
Irish Schedule
|Date
|Athlete
|Discipline
|Event
|Local Start Time (GMT -3)
|Irish Start Time (GMT)
|Venue
|6th Oct
|OPENING CEREMONY
|7th Oct
|Nhat Nguyen
|Badminton
|Men’s Singles
|Tecnopolis Park
|Niamh Coyne
|Swimming
|Women’s 50 Breaststroke
|10:00 – 18:07
|07:00 – 15:07
|Youth Olympic Park
|Mona McSharry
|Emma Slevin
|Gymnastics
|Women’s Floor
|14:04
|11:04
|8th Oct
|Nhat Nguyen
|Badminton
|Men’s Singles
|Tecnopolis Park
|Georgia Drummy
|Tennis
|Women’s Singles
|AM
|Green Park
|Emma Slevin
|Gymnastics
|Women’s Vault
|14:04
|11:04
|Youth Olympic Park
|Niamh Coyne
|Swimming
|Women’s 50 Breaststroke
|18:14
|15:14
|Mona McSharry
|9th Oct
|Nhat Nguyen
|Badminton
|Men’s Singles
|Tecnopolis Park
|David Kitt
|Golf
|Men’s Individual
|08:30
|05:30
|Hurlingham Club
|Lauren Crowley Walsh
|Women’s Individual
|Niamh Coyne
|Swimming
|Women’s 100 Breaststroke
|10:00 – 18:44
|07:00 – 15:44
|Youth Olympic Park
|Mona McSharry
|Robert Powell
|Men’s 50 Free
|10:00 – 18:20
|07:00 – 15:20
|Emma Slevin
|Gymnastics
|Women’s Uneven Bars
|14:04
|11:04
|10th Oct
|Nhat Nguyen
|Badminton
|Men’s Singles
|Tecnopolis Park
|David Kitt
|Golf
|Men’s Individual
|08:30
|05:30
|Hurlingham Club
|Lauren Crowley Walsh
|Women’s Individual
|Emma Slevin
|Gymnastics
|Women’s Balance Beam
|14:04
|11:04
|Youth Olympic Park
|Niamh Coyne
|Swimming
|Women’s 100 Breaststroke
|18:32
|15:32
|Mona McSharry
|Robert Powell
|Men’s 50 Free
|18:00
|15:00
|Men’s 50 Butterfly
|10:00 – 18:50
|07:00 – 15:50
|Georgia Drummy
|Tennis
|Women’s Singles
|AM
|Green Park
|11th Oct
|Nhat Nguyen
|Badminton
|Men’s Singles
|Tecnopolis Park
|David Kitt
|Golf
|Men’s Individual
|08:30 – 17:10
|05:30 – 14:10
|Hurlingham Club
|Lauren Crowley Walsh
|Women’s Individual
|08:30 – 17:15
|05:30 – 14:15
|Georgia Drummy
|Tennis
|Women’s Singles
|AM
|Green Park
|Mona McSharry
|Swimming
|Women’s 50 Free
|10:00 – 18:27
|07:00 – 15:27
|Youth Olympic Park
|Robert Powell
|Men’s 100 Free
|10:00 – 18:19
|07:00 – 15:19
|Men’s 50 Butterfly
|18:42
|15:42
|Sophie Meridith
|Athletics
|Women’s Long Jump
|15:25
|12:25
|12th Oct
|Nhat Nguyen
|Badminton
|Men’s Singles
|Tecnopolis Park
|Emma Slevin
|Gymnastics
|Women’s Individual All Round
|Youth Olympic Park
|Niamh Coyne
|Swimming
|Women’s 200m Breaststroke
|10:00 – 18:24
|07:00 – 15:24
|Mona McSharry
|Mona McSharry
|Women’s 50 Free
|18:00
|15:00
|Robert Powell
|Men’s 100 Free
|18:20
|15:20
|Miranda Tcheutchoua
|Athletics
|Women’s Hammer
|Georgia Drummy
|Tennis
|Women’s Singles
|AM
|Green Park
|13th Oct
|David Kitt
|Golf
|Mixed Teams
|08:30
|05:30
|Hurlingham Club
|Lauren Crowley Walsh
|Georgia Drummy
|Tennis
|Women’s Singles
|AM
|Green Park
|Tanya Watson
|Diving
|10m Platform
|09:00 – 17:00
|06:00 – 14:00
|Youth Olympic Park
|Emma Slevin
|Gymnastics
|Women’s Finals
|Miriam Daly
|Athletics
|Women’s 400m Hurdles
|14:50
|11:50
|14th Oct
|David Kitt
|Golf
|Mixed Teams
|08:30
|05:30
|Hurlingham Club
|Lauren Crowley Walsh
|Dean Clancy
|Boxing
|Men’s Fly
|13:00
|10:00
|Youth Olympic Park
|Lauren Kelly
|Women’s Middle
|15:30
|12:30
|Sophie Meridith
|Athletics
|Women’s Long Jump
|14:05
|11:05
|15th Oct
|David Kitt
|Golf
|Mixed Teams
|08:30
|05:30
|Hurlingham Club
|Lauren Crowley Walsh
|Miranda Tcheutchoua
|Athletics
|Women’s Hammer
|14:05
|11:05
|Youth Olympic Park
|Emma Slevin
|Gymnastics
|Women’s Finals
|Dean Clancy
|Boxing
|Men’s Fly
|13:00
|10:00
|Dearbhla Rooney
|Women’s Bantam
|20:00
|17:00
|Lauren Kelly
|Women’s Middle
|16th Oct
|Dean Clancy
|Boxing
|Men’s Fly
|13:00
|10:00
|Youth Olympic Park
|Lauren Kelly
|Women’s Middle
|15:30
|12:30
|Dearbhla Rooney
|Women’s Bantam
|20:00
|17:00
|Miriam Daly
|Athletics
|Women’s 400m Hurdles
|14:50
|11:50
|17th Oct
|Dean Clancy
|Boxing
|Men’s Fly
|13:00
|10:00
|Youth Olympic Park
|Lauren Kelly
|Women’s Middle
|20:35
|17:35
|Tanya Watson
|Diving
|Mixed International
|17:00
|14:00
|18th Oct
|Sean McCarthy Crean
|Karate
|Men’s 68kg
|09:00 – 14:00
|06:00 – 11:00
|Youth Olympic Park
|Dearbhla Rooney
|Boxing
|Women’s Bantam
|16:30
|13:30
|Closing Ceremony