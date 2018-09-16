TEAM IRELAND’S RISING STARS NAMED FOR BUENOS AIRES YOUTH OLYMPIC GAMES

The Olympic Federation of Ireland today named a squad of 16 athletes from 9 sports, to compete at the Summer Youth Olympic Games in October in Buenos Aires. Competition runs from October 6 to October 18 featuring over 4,000 athletes and over 32 sports. This will be the first outing for Team Ireland since the unveiling of the new logo and name.

This will be the third edition of the Youth Olympic Games which are hosted every four years. The Games provide invaluable Olympic experience and competition for talented junior athletes aged 15 to 18 from over 200 countries around the world.

The event replicates many features of the Summer Olympic Games with a fully maintained Athletes’ Village. In recognition of the role the games play in the development of future athletes, the Youth Olympic Games also integrates a Culture and Education programme.

The team of 5 male athletes and 11 female athletes includes Nhat Nguyen (Badminton) and Mona McSharry (Swimming), recipients of Olympic Solidarity Scholarships which were awarded to assist with qualification and preparations for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Wishing the team luck in their competition, President of the Olympic Federation of Ireland, Sarah Keane says, “Our team is made up of talented and committed athletes, who have worked hard to qualify for these Games, where they take on the world’s best in their fields. This will undoubtedly be a significant stepping stone for them in their sporting careers. As ever, none of this would be possible without the support of their families, coaches, NGBs, Sport Ireland High Performance Unit and Sport Ireland Institute.”

CEO Peter Sherrard outlines the role played by the Youth Olympic Games in the athlete’s career, “The Youth Olympic Games plays an important role in athlete development. Competing at the top level provides great experience to young athletes and being part of a multi-sport competition adds an extra element of learning for our next generation of talent.”

Today, the athletes and their families will take part in an Olympic team preparation day at the Sport Ireland Institute in partnership with their Sport Science and Medical team, and led by Chef de Mission for the Youth Olympic Games, Olympic Federation of Ireland’s Sports Director, Martin Burke. The team day will cover a wide range of topics including medical checks, anti-doping, integrity briefings, social media training, and team building exercises.

TEAM

Athletics

Miriam Daly (400m Hurdles), Sophie Meredith (Long Jump), Miranda Tcheutchoua (Hammer)

Badminton

Nhat Nguyen (Men’s Singles)

Boxing

Dean Clancy (Men’s Flyweight), Lauren Kelly (Middleweight), Dearbhla Rooney (Bantamweight)

Diving

Tanya Watson (10m Platform)

Karate

Sean McCarthy Crean (+68kg)

Golf

Lauren Crowley Walsh (Women’s Individual, Mixed Team), David Kitt (Men’s Individual, Mixed Team)

Gymnastics

Emma Slevin (Women’s Artistic Programme)

Swimming

Niamh Coyne (50, 100, 200 breaststroke), Mona McSharry (50, 100, 200 breaststroke, 50 freestyle), Robert Powell (50, 100 freestyle, 50 butterfly)

Tennis

Georgia Drummy (Women’s Singles)

The team departs for Buenos Aires on October 3 with Irish athletes in action on every day of the Games.

Team Ireland at the Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympic Games

Athlete Info

Sport Name DOB From Club Athletics Women’s 400m Hurdles Miriam Daly 26/2/2001 Carrick-on-Suir Carrick-on-Suir AC Athletics Long Jump Sophie Meredith 12/04/2001 Newcastle West, Limerick St. Mary’s AC Athletics Women’s Hammer Miranda Tcheutchoua 27/08/2001 Lusk, Dublin (based in Canada) Lusk AC/Team Quebec Badminton Nhat Nguyen 16/06/2000 Dublin (originally Honoi, Vietnam) TV Refrath Boxing Men’s Flyweight Dean Clancy 20/10/2000 Ballinacarrow, Sligo Ballinacarrow Boxing Club Boxing Women’s Middleweight Lauren Kelly 31/01/2000 Dublin St. Brigid’s Edenderry Boxing Women’s Bantamweight Dearbhla Rooney 31/12/2000 Manorhamilton, Leitrim Sean McDermott Boxing Club Diving Tanya Watson 24/12/2001 Southampton Shamrock Diving Club Karate Sean McCarthy Crean 08/09/2001 Cork Cloghroe Karate Club Golf Lauren Crowley Walsh 11/09/2000 Dublin Castlewarden Golf Club Golf David Kitt 02/02/2000 Galway Athenry Golf Club Gymnastics Emma Slevin 02/05/2003 Galway Renmore Gymnastics Club Swimming (50,100,200 breaststroke) Niamh Coyne 22/06/2001 Dublin Tallaght Swim Team Swimming (50, 100, 200 breaststroke, 50 freestyle) Mona McSharry 21/08/2000 Sligo Marlin’s SC, Ballyshannon Swimming (50, 100 freestyle, 50 butterfly) Robert Powell 28/01/2000 Athlone Athlone Swimming Club Tennis Georgia Drummy 18/04/2000 Dublin Donnybrook LTC

Irish Schedule

Date Athlete Discipline Event Local Start Time (GMT -3) Irish Start Time (GMT) Venue 6th Oct OPENING CEREMONY 7th Oct Nhat Nguyen Badminton Men’s Singles Tecnopolis Park Niamh Coyne Swimming Women’s 50 Breaststroke 10:00 – 18:07 07:00 – 15:07 Youth Olympic Park Mona McSharry Emma Slevin Gymnastics Women’s Floor 14:04 11:04 8th Oct Nhat Nguyen Badminton Men’s Singles Tecnopolis Park Georgia Drummy Tennis Women’s Singles AM Green Park Emma Slevin Gymnastics Women’s Vault 14:04 11:04 Youth Olympic Park Niamh Coyne Swimming Women’s 50 Breaststroke 18:14 15:14 Mona McSharry 9th Oct Nhat Nguyen Badminton Men’s Singles Tecnopolis Park David Kitt Golf Men’s Individual 08:30 05:30 Hurlingham Club Lauren Crowley Walsh Women’s Individual Niamh Coyne Swimming Women’s 100 Breaststroke 10:00 – 18:44 07:00 – 15:44 Youth Olympic Park Mona McSharry Robert Powell Men’s 50 Free 10:00 – 18:20 07:00 – 15:20 Emma Slevin Gymnastics Women’s Uneven Bars 14:04 11:04 10th Oct Nhat Nguyen Badminton Men’s Singles Tecnopolis Park David Kitt Golf Men’s Individual 08:30 05:30 Hurlingham Club Lauren Crowley Walsh Women’s Individual Emma Slevin Gymnastics Women’s Balance Beam 14:04 11:04 Youth Olympic Park Niamh Coyne Swimming Women’s 100 Breaststroke 18:32 15:32 Mona McSharry Robert Powell Men’s 50 Free 18:00 15:00 Men’s 50 Butterfly 10:00 – 18:50 07:00 – 15:50 Georgia Drummy Tennis Women’s Singles AM Green Park 11th Oct Nhat Nguyen Badminton Men’s Singles Tecnopolis Park David Kitt Golf Men’s Individual 08:30 – 17:10 05:30 – 14:10 Hurlingham Club Lauren Crowley Walsh Women’s Individual 08:30 – 17:15 05:30 – 14:15 Georgia Drummy Tennis Women’s Singles AM Green Park Mona McSharry Swimming Women’s 50 Free 10:00 – 18:27 07:00 – 15:27 Youth Olympic Park Robert Powell Men’s 100 Free 10:00 – 18:19 07:00 – 15:19 Men’s 50 Butterfly 18:42 15:42 Sophie Meridith Athletics Women’s Long Jump 15:25 12:25 12th Oct Nhat Nguyen Badminton Men’s Singles Tecnopolis Park Emma Slevin Gymnastics Women’s Individual All Round Youth Olympic Park Niamh Coyne Swimming Women’s 200m Breaststroke 10:00 – 18:24 07:00 – 15:24 Mona McSharry Mona McSharry Women’s 50 Free 18:00 15:00 Robert Powell Men’s 100 Free 18:20 15:20 Miranda Tcheutchoua Athletics Women’s Hammer Georgia Drummy Tennis Women’s Singles AM Green Park 13th Oct David Kitt Golf Mixed Teams 08:30 05:30 Hurlingham Club Lauren Crowley Walsh Georgia Drummy Tennis Women’s Singles AM Green Park Tanya Watson Diving 10m Platform 09:00 – 17:00 06:00 – 14:00 Youth Olympic Park Emma Slevin Gymnastics Women’s Finals Miriam Daly Athletics Women’s 400m Hurdles 14:50 11:50 14th Oct David Kitt Golf Mixed Teams 08:30 05:30 Hurlingham Club Lauren Crowley Walsh Dean Clancy Boxing Men’s Fly 13:00 10:00 Youth Olympic Park Lauren Kelly Women’s Middle 15:30 12:30 Sophie Meridith Athletics Women’s Long Jump 14:05 11:05 15th Oct David Kitt Golf Mixed Teams 08:30 05:30 Hurlingham Club Lauren Crowley Walsh Miranda Tcheutchoua Athletics Women’s Hammer 14:05 11:05 Youth Olympic Park Emma Slevin Gymnastics Women’s Finals Dean Clancy Boxing Men’s Fly 13:00 10:00 Dearbhla Rooney Women’s Bantam 20:00 17:00 Lauren Kelly Women’s Middle 16th Oct Dean Clancy Boxing Men’s Fly 13:00 10:00 Youth Olympic Park Lauren Kelly Women’s Middle 15:30 12:30 Dearbhla Rooney Women’s Bantam 20:00 17:00 Miriam Daly Athletics Women’s 400m Hurdles 14:50 11:50 17th Oct Dean Clancy Boxing Men’s Fly 13:00 10:00 Youth Olympic Park Lauren Kelly Women’s Middle 20:35 17:35 Tanya Watson Diving Mixed International 17:00 14:00 18th Oct Sean McCarthy Crean Karate Men’s 68kg 09:00 – 14:00 06:00 – 11:00 Youth Olympic Park Dearbhla Rooney Boxing Women’s Bantam 16:30 13:30 Closing Ceremony