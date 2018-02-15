15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Team to be appointed shortly for major study on future of Galway hospitals

By GBFM News
February 15, 2018

Time posted: 5:05 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A team will be appointed in the coming weeks to carry out a feasibility study at the UHG and Merlin Park hospital sites in the city.

The options appraisal follow suggestions that UHG be moved to the Merlin Park site from its existing, congested location at Newcastle

The issue has been raised at Regional Health Forum level on several occasions in recent years, as the trolley crisis at UHG shows no sign of abating.

The HSE is hoping to do a study on the future of both sites, and how both can be used to improve the provision of health services for patients from Galway and across the region.

Trolley numbers at UHG have topped the national list on several occasions in recent weeks, and it’s hoped more efficient use of the vast Merlin Park site could help to alleviate the problem in the medium term.

Tenders for the study contract are being assessed, and the HSE says a contractor is due to be selected in the coming weeks.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
