Teagasc and Conradh na Gaeilge join forces for Connemara farming event

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Teagasc and Conradh na Gaeilge are joining forces to host a farming event in Connemara this evening (15/11).

It’ll see a number of different speakers discuss a range of topics including technology in farming, flock and herd health, and the health of farmers.

The event is targeted at both cattle and sheep farmers and will incorporate the Irish language as a celebration of Bliain na Gaeilge with some talks being delivered through the medium of Irish.

The discussion will take place this evening from 6 until 8 in Peacocke’s Hotel at Maam Cross.

