TD warns Galway festivals crippled by rising insurance costs

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Many businesses, festivals and community events in Galway are on the brink due to crippling insurance costs.

That’s according to Galway-Roscommon TD Eugene Murphy, who says action must be taken to bring down insurance premiums.

The Fianna Fáil Deputy says one the main factors in increasing premiums is the number of fraudulent claims for compensation.

Deputy Murphy said the organisers of Ballinasloe Horse Fair had to have several meetings this year to discuss whether they could get insurance cover.

It’s understood the voluntary group behind the fair had an insurance bill of 14 thousand euro.

