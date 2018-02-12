15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

TD slams decline in Garda Traffic Corps numbers across Galway

By GBFM News
February 12, 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Government is being accused of ignoring calls to urgently expand the Garda Traffic Corps as numbers in Galway continue to decline.

That’s according to Galway-Roscommon Deputy Eugene Murphy, who says pleas from the Road Safety Authority are ‘falling on deaf ears’.

He says the Traffic Corps in Galway has been reduced by 27 percent in recent years – from 51 officers in 2010 to 37 last year.

The Fianna Fail deputy says numbers are dropping significantly across the board – and there’s been an overall decrease of 30 percent nationwide.

Deputy Murphy argues the Government seems to be indicating that road policing and safety are not a priority.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
