TD claims diverting ambulances away from Ballinasloe A&E is attempt at downgrade

By GBFM News
July 3, 2018

Time posted: 5:45 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Ambulance staff have been told to bypass Portiuncula Hospital’s emergency department when transporting trauma patients.

That’s according to Fianna Fáil TD for Roscommon/Galway Eugene Murphy who says trauma patients will instead be transported to the nearest appropriate ED such as University Hospital Galway.

According to the HSE, patients with an immediate life threatening condition will be brought to the nearest emergency department for treatment.

However, the ambulance crew will remain on hand to transport the patient to a more appropriate ED once the immediate life threatening issue has been addressed.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
