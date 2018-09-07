Taylors Hill couple on trial in UK for theft and fraud

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An accountant and his wife from Taylors Hill in the city are on trial in the U.K for allegedly stealing over 1.8 million euro.

59 year-old, Gerard Lawless and his wife Angela from Rosedale, Taylors Hill allegedly stole the money from two public relations companies based in Hertfordshire.

According to the Irish Mirror, it’s claimed that the money was not spent on things solely for himself, but rather was spent on shopping and meals.

Both Gerard Lawless and his wife Angela have denied theft and fraud and the jury heard that Mr. Lawless claims he had permission to take the money.

