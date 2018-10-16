15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Task force forms in Galway in bid to improve mental health services

By GBFM News
October 16, 2018

Time posted: 6:08 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new task force which aims to improve mental health services across Galway has been launched.

The Galway City and County Mental Health Task Forum was formally established following a meeting this week.

The meeting was attended by a number of public representatives including Galway East TD Anne Rabbitte and Galway West TD Eamon O’ Cuiv, as well as various community groups including representatives from the Travelling community.

The group argues there is a serious lack of services for people suffering with mental health issues.

It’s urging local TDs to support the call for more funding in mental health services.

