Taoiseach vows to fast-track new emergency department at UHG

By GBFM News
April 12, 2018

Time posted: 1:32 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom –  Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has vowed to do everything in his power to ensure that nothing delays the deliver of a new emergency department at UHG.

Leo Varadkar has officially opened the new 75 bed ward block at UHG this afternoon – the facility has been in operation for some time, but has not added to bed capacity at the beleaguered hospital.

Yesterday, UHG nurses recorded an all-time high of 58 patients on trolleys at the emergency unit.

Addressing the event at UHG’s nurses’ home, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar acknowledged the pressures facing staff, and said he’ll do all he can to make sure a new unit is delivered as quickly as possible.

This afternoon, Leo Varadkar is attending an Ireland 2040 event at NUI Galway where he’ll outline how Galway is set to benefit from government investment over the lifetime of the 2040 plan.

He’s also due to meet with the Galway 2020 team.

 

Tune in at 3 for more on the Taoiseach's visit to Galway….

