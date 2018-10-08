Taoiseach to meet Connacht Rugby about redevelopment plans

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A major re-development of the Sportsground at College Road in the city is planned.

Connacht Rugby has revealed plans for a 30 million euro redevelopment which will transform the facility inro a 12 thousand capacity stadium and high-performance training centre.

It’s understood Connacht Rugby are to meet with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar about the plans.

Galway West T.D Hildegarde Naughton says she has organised a briefing in Leinster House later this month to try and gain support from Oireachtas members for the plans.

Connacht Rubgy has been in contact with local residents and a full public consultation will take place in the coming weeks.

