Alan Murphy

Taoiseach says efforts to secure Apple site in Athenry for alternative business to take place

By GBFM News
May 10, 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Discussions will take place with Apple to urge the company to consider selling the site of a planned data centre in Athenry to another company.

That’s according to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar following the announcement that Apple is abandoning plans for the multi-million euro project.

The data centre – which was set to create hundreds of jobs – has faced lengthy legal efforts in the Supreme Court to block it on environmental grounds.

The tech giant says delays in the approval process have forced it to make other plans.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says all possibilities for the site will now be looked at – but also said it’s too easy to undertake a Judicial Review in this country.

Minister for Business Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys says Apple’s decision is disappointing but other opportunities are now being sought.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
