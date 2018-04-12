15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Alan Murphy

Alan Murphy

Taoiseach outlines importance of Galway city bypass

By GBFM News
April 12, 2018

Time posted: 4:02 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Taoiseach has used his visit to Galway today to outline the importance of the proposed city bypass and Moycullen bypass in solving Galway’s ongoing traffic woes.

Leo Varadkar is at NUI Galway this afternoon where he’s detailing how Galway is set to benefit from the Ireland 2040 plan, along with Ministers Denis Naughten and Eoghan Murphy and Junior Ministers Sean Kyne and Mary Mitchell O’Connor.

 

Tune in to FYI Galway at 5 for an extended feature on the Taoiseach’s visit to Galway…

 

Photo: @merrionstreet on Twitter

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Leo Varadkar says development of harbour key part of solving Galway housing crisis
Galway golfer wins Irish Students Championship
April 12, 2018
Leo Varadkar says development of harbour key part of solving Galway housing crisis
April 12, 2018
Call for designated taxi rank in Ballinasloe
April 12, 2018
Taoiseach vows to fast-track new emergency department at UHG

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
April 12, 2018
Galway golfer wins Irish Students Championship
April 12, 2018
GAA announce referee panels for 2018 Championships
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK