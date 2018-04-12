Taoiseach outlines importance of Galway city bypass

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Taoiseach has used his visit to Galway today to outline the importance of the proposed city bypass and Moycullen bypass in solving Galway’s ongoing traffic woes.

Leo Varadkar is at NUI Galway this afternoon where he’s detailing how Galway is set to benefit from the Ireland 2040 plan, along with Ministers Denis Naughten and Eoghan Murphy and Junior Ministers Sean Kyne and Mary Mitchell O’Connor.

Tune in to FYI Galway at 5 for an extended feature on the Taoiseach’s visit to Galway…

Photo: @merrionstreet on Twitter