Taoiseach confronted by post office protest as he officially opens Clifden Community School

The Taoiseach has officially cut the ribbon on Clifden Community School as he begins his schedule of Galway engagements.

Leo Varadkar arrived at the Connemara school an hour behind schedule after his helicopter was diverted to Inverin due to weather conditions.

The new two-storey and part three-storey building, built at a cost of €7.9 million, now caters for over 400 students.

The old school building was demolished last November to make way for play areas and parking.

A single protestor representing Ghlór na Tuaithe demonstrated at the school gate to coincide with the Taoiseach’s visit, in a call to save rural post offices in Connemara.

Speaking at today’s protest, the chairperson of Ghlór na Tuaithe Pádraig a’ Táilliúra Ó Conghaile says the Taoiseach must address the closure of vital post offices:

However, Minister of State and Galway West TD Sean Kyne, who accompanied the Taoiseach at Clifden School, said the demand for post office services is changing.