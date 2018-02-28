15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Taoiseach calls on the public to heed the warnings from Met Eireann and state agencies over the next two days

By GBFM News
February 28, 2018

Time posted: 6:12 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Taoiseach has called on the public to stay safe and to heed the warnings from Met Eireann and state agencies over the next two days.

A red weather warning is in place for Munster and Leinster bringing a combination of strong winds and heavy snow.

The third level Status Yellow is in place for Galway but will be upgraded to Status Orange tomorrow evening at 8.

Leo Varadkar says we have not experienced conditions like this since 1982.

He says everyone in the affected areas should stay indoors between 4pm tomorrow and Midday on Friday.

Speaking at the Governments Emergency Coordination Committee headquarters this evening he said the full resources of the state are being mobilised.

