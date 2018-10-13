15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Taoiseach announces promotion of two Galway TDs

By GBFM News
October 13, 2018

Time posted: 11:12 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Taoiseach has announced the promotion of two Galway TD’s.

Galway West Fine Gael Deputy Sean Kyne is to be promoted to Government Chief Whip and the Minister for the Gaeltacht and the islands.

Galway East Independent Deputy Sean Canney is to be appointed Junior Minister at the Department of Rural & Community Development – as well as the Department of Communications, Climate Action & Environment.

Meanwhile, Richard Bruton is to become the new Communications Minister, following the resignation of Denis Naughten earlier this week.

Joe McHugh will succeed Minister Bruton as the Minister for Education and Skills.

The appointments are subject to the approval of Dail Eireann and the Cabinet.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
