15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Wagon Wheel

The Wagon Wheel

Tanaiste says Galway rural towns are capable of creating international companies

By GBFM News
September 6, 2018

Time posted: 1:34 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Rural towns in Galway are capable of creating companies with large workforces and an international presence.

That’s according to Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Simon Coveney who was speaking in Loughrea today.

He officially opened a new state of the art facility at the Chanelle Group, which also announced the creation of an additional 350 jobs over the next five years.

In total it plans to invest over 86 million euro in its Irish operations with construction of a new 25 thousand square feet building to begin next year.

Owner and Managing Director of Chanelle Group Michael Burke says the majority of the new jobs will be for graduates.

Minister Simon Coveney officially opened the first phase of Chanelle’s investment today – a ‘Spot On’ facility – which produces a topical treatment used globally to protect dogs and cats against harmful parasites.

Minister Coveney says the Chanelle story shows that companies can grow in rural areas.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show – Thursday September 6th 2018
Nine Nominations For Galway As Shortlist Of Nominees For Bord Gáis Energy U-21 Team Of The Year Is Released
September 6, 2018
Presidential hopefuls make pitches to Galway city councillors
September 6, 2018
Sean Gallagher places focus on disability as he pitches to Galway City Councillors
September 6, 2018
Pitches from Presidential hopefuls underway at Galway City Council

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
September 6, 2018
Nine Nominations For Galway As Shortlist Of Nominees For Bord Gáis Energy U-21 Team Of The Year Is Released
September 5, 2018
ANNA GEARY AND ADAM BYRNE LAUNCH IRELAND ACTIVE’S THIRD NATIONAL FITNESS DAY
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK