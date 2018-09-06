Tanaiste says Galway rural towns are capable of creating international companies

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Rural towns in Galway are capable of creating companies with large workforces and an international presence.

That’s according to Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Simon Coveney who was speaking in Loughrea today.

He officially opened a new state of the art facility at the Chanelle Group, which also announced the creation of an additional 350 jobs over the next five years.

In total it plans to invest over 86 million euro in its Irish operations with construction of a new 25 thousand square feet building to begin next year.

Owner and Managing Director of Chanelle Group Michael Burke says the majority of the new jobs will be for graduates.

Minister Simon Coveney officially opened the first phase of Chanelle’s investment today – a ‘Spot On’ facility – which produces a topical treatment used globally to protect dogs and cats against harmful parasites.

Minister Coveney says the Chanelle story shows that companies can grow in rural areas.