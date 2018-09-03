T’s & C’s Emirates Airlines promotion on The Keith Finnegan Show

THE COMPETITION
- The competition sponsor and promoter is Emirates
- The competition will run on Galway Bay FM from Monday, 3rd September to Friday, 7th September
- To enter, entrants must text the destination they would like to fly to to xxxx
- Competition closes on Friday, 7th September at XXX
- Winners will be chosen at random / based on answer received via text message to xxx
- Winners will be contacted by Grayling PR and details may be published on Galway Bay FM/Emirates social media channels. By entering, entrants agree to be contacted by Galway Bay FM or Grayling PR in relation to this competition.
THE PRIZE
- The prize is two return Economy Class Tickets for winner to a destination of their choice across the Emirates network from Dublin
- Destination chosen by winner flying with Emirates must be a direct flight only, with one stop in Dubai. The winner cannot select a destination that requires multiple flights, for example, Goa
- Whilst every effort will be made to accommodate the winner’s preferred dates, flight tickets are subject to availability at the time of booking
- Winners will be responsible for organizing their own airport transfers & accommodation
- Emirates is not responsible for any additional expenses relating to your prize
- Tickets cannot be used during peak travelling times, i.e., Christmas Holidays, Easter, New Years, etc. and certain other black out periods apply
- Flights must be booked by November 30th 2018 date and taken before December 1st There will be no extension to these dates and the prize will be forfeited if the flights are not taken before December 1st 2019
- Emirates does not cover any travel insurance and is not responsible if, for example, you or your guest misses a flight
- No cash alternative
- Skywards Miles cannot be accrued when travelling on these tickets.
- Winner must be 18 years old +
- Flight tickets are valid on Emirates only, and are non-reroutable, non-transferable, non-upgradeable, and non-refundable and have no cash value
- It is the responsibility of the winner to ensure all passengers have the relevant documents for travel (passport Visa etc.), travel insurance and any health documents that may be required for travel