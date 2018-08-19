15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Sports Sunday

Sports Sunday

Survey reveals rising cost of childcare in Galway

By GBFM News
August 19, 2018

Time posted: 1:44 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The cost of putting kids in childcare is continuing to rise across the country.

A new survey from Newstalk reveals what people are paying, and how prices vary from county to county.

In Galway, the average montly price for putting a 2-year-old in full time care five days a week stands at between €685 and €715.

While in the city, it would set parents back almost €830 a month.

 

More than 130 creches and childcare providers nationwide took part in this survey.

It asked respondents for the cost of putting a 2-year old in full-time care, 5 days a week.

Dublin came back as the county with the highest costs, with the average bill coming in at 1,047 euro per month – that’s an € 84 increase from 5 years ago – when a similar survey was undertaken.

Wicklow came in a close second, where putting a child in a creche will cost you just over one thousand euro.

Cork is 3rd most expensive with the counties surrounding the capital such as Kildare, Meath and Louth making up the top-5 most expensive.

The average national monthly rate is now € 745. That’s an increase of € 40 from back in 2013.

The county with the lowest costs is Longford with an average monthly charge of € 650.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Traffic disruption expected as Tuam road works get underway
August 19, 2018
Traffic disruption expected as Tuam road works get underway
August 19, 2018
Almost 2000 people across Galway waiting for driving test
August 18, 2018
Large crowds expected in Eyre Square for screening of All-Ireland hurling final

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
August 17, 2018
Gearóid McInerney returns for Galway
August 17, 2018
Galway Minor Team Announced
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK