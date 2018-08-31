Survey reveals Galway workers moving away from 9 to 5 working day

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway workers want to move away from the traditional working day.

That’s according to new research from McDonald’s which found three quarters of Galway employees would not consider 9am to 5pm their preferred option.

The research found that jobs which offer earlier starts are the most appealling – with almost half preferring to start work at either 7 or 8am.

Only 1 in 4 workers in Galway expressed a preference for the traditional 9 to 5 routine.

