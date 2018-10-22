15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Supreme Court hears the law was “radically misapplied” in Apple Athenry case

By GBFM News
October 22, 2018

Time posted: 4:08 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Supreme Court has heard that the law was “radically misapplied” by An Bord Pleanála in the way it granted permission for the first phase of tech giant Apple’s planned data centre in Athenry

While Apple has since decided not to proceed with the Athenry centre, a five judge Supreme Court has today began hearing an appeal by two objectors addressing a range of legal issues arising from how the board dealt with the company’s proposal.

The appeal is by Sinead Fitzpatrick, who lives close to the planned 850 million euro development, and Allan Daly, of Athenry.

It is opposed by An Bord Pleanala and the State, but Apple is not involved.

According to the Irish Times Online the court’s decision is expected to impact on how the Board deals with similar projects.

The appeal is continuing.

