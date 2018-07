Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway businessman Pat McDonagh is pushing ahead with plans for a drive-thru plaza serving the Limerick to Galway motorway.

The Supermac’s chief has published a notice of his intention to lodge fresh plans for the drive-thru just off the motorway at Skehanagh outside Ennis on the M18.

