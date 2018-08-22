15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Supermac’s ‘shocked’ by claims of possible fake submissions on Galway-Limerick motorway plaza application

By GBFM News
August 22, 2018

Time posted: 11:55 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Supermac’s says it is shocked by possible fake submissions of support on its planning application to build a plaza on the Galway-Limerick motorway.

It’s as today’s Irish Times reports a number of letters of support may have been submitted using forged signatures.

Supermac’s founder, Galway businessman, Pat McDonagh is hoping to build a new Obama-style plaza along the M18 Galway to Limerick motorway outside Ennis.

According to the Irish Times, a number of submissions of support for the development may have been made using fake signatures.

It reports that the situation came to light when Clare County Council wrote to people to acknowledge their submission – only to have a number of people claim they never made a submission and their signatures appeared to be forged.

It says a small number of people subsequently withdrew, in writing, the submissions made in their name.

In a statement, Supermac’s says the revelation is ‘shocking’ to the company and adds that if this is the case, it utterly condemns such action.

The statement further says that Supermac’s disowns such support for its planned development.

It finishes by stating that the company remains committed to the delivery of an ‘outstanding’ motorway service station at Kilbreckan.

