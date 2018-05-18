15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ronan Lardner

Supermacs Renew Sponsorship Of All Galway Inter County Teams

By Sport GBFM
May 18, 2018

Time posted: 12:17 pm

 

Supermacs announced a renewed 5 year sponsorship deal of all Galway GAA teams in hurling and football at a special event in the Loughrea Hotel and Spa last evening. Galway football and hurling captains Damien Comer and David Burke were among those present at the launch.

 

Following the announcement, Galway Senior Hurling Manager Micheal Donoghue spoke To Sean Walsh

 

Galway GAA have also released a statement regarding the sponsorship announcement stating “Galway GAA is absolutely delighted to confirm that Supermac’s has renewed its sponsorship of all Galway Inter-County Teams, for the next five years. This sponsorship will provide financial stability and resources to ensure that all of our County teams are prepared and equipped to compete at the highest level for Provincial and National honours, up to to 2022. We sincerely thank Pat and Una McDonagh for their continued commitment, support and loyalty to Galway GAA.”

 

Galway football team captain Damian Comer, Una and Pat McDonagh of Supermac’s and Galway hurling team captain David Burke at the announcement of Supermac’s and Galway GAA’s 5 year sponsorship deal at Lough Rea Hotel and Spa, Co. Galway. Photo: Hany Marzouk

 

 

