15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 2000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Feel Good Factor

The Feel Good Factor

Supermac’s fires back at McDonalds as ‘war’ continues over EU expansion plans

By GBFM News
May 12, 2018

Time posted: 10:12 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Since 2014, Pat McDonagh has been attempting to expand Supermac’s to mainland Europe – but has faced stiff opposition from rival firm McDonalds.

The multinational chain – which boasts almost 40 thousand outlets worldwide – claims there would be confusion among customers due to the similar names.

The ongoing legal wrangling has been described by many as a ‘David and Goliath’ battle – which McDonalds has so far been winning by successfully blocking the planned expansion.

At one point, an EU ruling directed that while Supermac’s could use it’s brand name in the EU – it could not use it to sell meat, fish, chicken, chips, hamburgers or onion rings.

The latest development in the saga is what’s believed to be a ‘bullet-proof’ new submission to the EU Intellectual Property Office – in response to opposition filed by McDonalds.

For more on this story, tune in to Galway Bay fm news at 11…

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Galway hurling team to play Offaly has been announced
Mayor of Boston to officially open Connemara emigrants centre
May 12, 2018
Mayor of Boston to officially open Connemara emigrants centre
May 11, 2018
Ring of steel in place around Salthill ahead of Ed Sheeran concerts
May 11, 2018
Mayor of Boston receives Freedom of Galway City

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
May 12, 2018
Galway United v UCD Reaction
May 11, 2018
Galway hurling team to play Offaly has been announced
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK