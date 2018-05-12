Supermac’s fires back at McDonalds as ‘war’ continues over EU expansion plans

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Since 2014, Pat McDonagh has been attempting to expand Supermac’s to mainland Europe – but has faced stiff opposition from rival firm McDonalds.

The multinational chain – which boasts almost 40 thousand outlets worldwide – claims there would be confusion among customers due to the similar names.

The ongoing legal wrangling has been described by many as a ‘David and Goliath’ battle – which McDonalds has so far been winning by successfully blocking the planned expansion.

At one point, an EU ruling directed that while Supermac’s could use it’s brand name in the EU – it could not use it to sell meat, fish, chicken, chips, hamburgers or onion rings.

The latest development in the saga is what’s believed to be a ‘bullet-proof’ new submission to the EU Intellectual Property Office – in response to opposition filed by McDonalds.

For more on this story, tune in to Galway Bay fm news at 11…